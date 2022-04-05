US, Britain to seek Russia's suspension from UN Rights Council

UNITED NATIONS: The United States and Britain announced plans on Monday (Apr 4) to seek Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council following allegations that Russian troops systematically executed civilians in Bucha, Ukraine.

"The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a tweet on Monday.

"We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to participate" in the council, she said. A vote on Russia's suspension could be held by Thursday, according to the US.

"Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council. Russia must be suspended," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Russia reacted furiously. "This is unbelievable," said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN.

"What the West is trying to do with Russia, trying to exclude it from multilateral forums we are having in the world ... this is unprecedented."

"This will not facilitate or encourage or be helpful to what is happening between Russian and Ukrainians in peace talks," he said.