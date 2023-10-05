US budget fight could create opening for China in the Pacific

WASHINGTON: A 45-day stopgap measure passed by the US Congress to avert a government shutdown has left potential funding shortfalls for strategic Pacific island states, which analysts and former officials say makes the US allies economically vulnerable and possibly more receptive to Chinese approaches.

The Biden administration had hoped to see Congress endorse by Sep 30 new 20-year funding programs for Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau, which after decades of relative neglect now find themselves at the centre of a US battle for influence with China in the Northern Pacific.

The sprawling but sparsely populated nations have ties with the US governed by so-called Compacts of Free Association (COFAs), under which Washington is responsible for their defence and provides economic assistance while gaining exclusive military access to strategic swathes of ocean.

The funding programs for the Marshall Islands and Micronesia were due for renewal by Sep 30, and by the end of fiscal 2024 for Palau, and Washington agreed this year on a new package of US$7.1 billion over 20 years, subject to Congressional approval.

The stopgap "continuing resolution" (CR) that prevented a federal government shutdown does not include approval for this new program, however, and while it maintains federal services to the COFA states, it leaves holes in other parts of their budgets.

"While keeping the services going is an important assurance, the CR will make things quite difficult in the Marshalls (which has an election on Nov 20) and Palau (election next year)," said Cleo Paskal, an expert on the COFA states with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank.