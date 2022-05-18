US store shooter planned attack for months, visited site three times

BUFFALO: The white teen accused of murdering 10 black people at a New York grocery store planned the shooting for months - and scoped out the location ahead of time, social media posts attributed to the suspect show.

Payton Gendron, 18, visited the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo three times on Mar 8, and wrote afterwards of his intention to commit murder - according to posts he is believed to have made on Discord and 4chan, both sites popular with radicals.

He wrote about how many black and white shoppers were inside and mapped out the supermarket's aisles, CNN and The Washington Post reported.

Gendron posted that during his third trip he was approached by a "black armed security guard" who asked him what he was doing going in and out the store.

The alleged shooter made up an excuse about collecting census data. "In hindsight that was a close call", Gendron wrote.

In a post on Mar 10, Gendron wrote, "I'm going to have to kill that security guard at Tops. I hope he doesn't kill me or even hurt me instantly," CNN reported.