US-built military jet crashes in Iran, killing three
First responder units work after a fighter jet crashed in Tabriz, Iran, February 21, 2022. Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Debris from the crashed fighter jet is seen at the crash site in Tabriz, Iran, February 21, 2022. Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
First responders work as debris from the crashed fighter jet is seen in Tabriz, Iran, February 21, 2022. Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
First responder units work after a fighter jet crashed in Tabriz, Iran, February 21, 2022. Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Firefighters work to put out the fire after a fighter jet crashed in Tabriz, Iran, February 21, 2022. Tasnim News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
21 Feb 2022 04:51PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 04:56PM)
DUBAI: A US-built F5 jet in use by the Iranian military crashed into the wall of a school in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday (Feb 21), killing the two pilots and a person on the ground, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

The school was closed at the time of the crash just before 9am, army spokesman Shahin Taqi-Khani said.

He said technical failure appeared to be the cause of the crash, but that an investigation was underway.

The pilot and a trainee pilot were killed, as well as a civilian passing by in a car, he said.

The TV showed fire fighters extinguishing the blaze.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving US-built aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The United States, which broke diplomatic ties in 1980 after Iranian students took US diplomats hostage, imposed sanctions on Iran making it difficult for Tehran to buy spare parts for its military and civilian aircraft.

Source: Reuters/az

