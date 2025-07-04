California battles biggest wildfire of the year

LOS ANGELES: More than 300 firefighters battled on Thursday (Jul 3) a massive blaze in California, which is dreading summer wildfires at a time when President Donald Trump is gutting federal agencies tasked with fighting climate disaster.

The "Madre Fire" broke out on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo, a rural county in the heart of the US state. Around 200 people were ordered to evacuate, with dozens of buildings threatened by the flames.

It is the largest blaze so far this year in California, which was scarred by wildfires that destroyed swaths of Los Angeles at the start of the year.