Three minors among four dead in California party shooting: Authorities

LOS ANGELES: Four people, including three children, were killed and 11 more were wounded in a shooting at a birthday party in the United States state of California late on Saturday (Nov 29), authorities said, calling it a "targeted incident".

The shooting took place inside a banquet hall in Stockton, a city northeast of San Francisco, just before 6pm, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Heather Brent told reporters at a news briefing.

The four slain victims were aged eight, nine, 14 and 21, Brent told AFP on Sunday.

The 11 wounded victims were taken to hospital, Brent said, without giving more detailed information about their injuries.

Between 100 and 150 people were attending the party at the time of the shooting, she said.

"Early indications suggest that this may be a targeted incident," Brent noted.