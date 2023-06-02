US calls for UN meeting on North Korea's attempted satellite launch

The United States has called for a UN Security Council meeting on Friday (Jun 2) to discuss North Korea's attempted satellite launch this week, the spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations said.

The launch on Wednesday was an attempt by North Korea to put its first spy satellite into space, but it ended in failure, with the booster and payload plunging into the sea.

Washington condemned the launch, saying it used ballistic missile technology in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and risked destabilising the security situation in the region and beyond.

Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations, said the United States had called for an open meeting on the launch, which means the proceedings would be streamed live.

Another UN diplomat said the call was made jointly with Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta and Britain.