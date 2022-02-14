US-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario: North America's busiest trade link will reopen for traffic on Sunday (Feb 13), ending a six-day blockade, a top US official said, after Canadian police cleared the protesters fighting to end COVID-19 restrictions.

Canadian police made several arrests on Sunday and cleared protesters and vehicles that occupied the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario following a court order on Friday.

The blockade has choked the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers, forcing Ford, the second-largest US automaker, General Motors and Toyota Motor to cut production.

"Canadian authorities intend to reopen the Ambassador Bridge today after completing necessary safety checks," White House Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.

The bridge carries about US$360 million a day in two-way cargoes - 25 per cent of the value of all US-Canada goods trade.

"We stand ready to support our Canadian partners wherever useful in order to ensure the restoration of the normal free flow of commerce can resume," the statement added.

Windsor Police said in a statement on Sunday they arrested several people on a charge of mischief, without saying how many. Police also seized vehicles within the demonstration area, the statement added.

Police stepped up their presence on Sunday with more than 50 vehicles, including cruisers, buses and an armoured car, as the number of protesters dropped to around 45 from roughly 100 on Saturday. Windsor Police tweeted "there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity".