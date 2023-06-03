Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US, Canadian navies stage rare joint mission through Taiwan Strait
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US, Canadian navies stage rare joint mission through Taiwan Strait

US, Canadian navies stage rare joint mission through Taiwan Strait

A Chinese fishing boat sails across the Taiwan Strait near Niushan Island, off Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, on Apr 9, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

03 Jun 2023 06:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: A United States and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday (Jun 3), the US Navy said, in a rare joint mission in the sensitive waterway at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada's HMCS Montreal conducted a "routine" transit of the strait "through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

"Chung-Hoon and Montreal's bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement.

While US warships transit the strait around once a month, it is unusual for them to do so with those of other US allies.

The mission took place as the US and Chinese defence chiefs were attending a major regional security summit in Singapore.

At that event, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin rebuked China for refusing to hold military talks, leaving the superpowers deadlocked over Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

China has been ramping up military and political pressure in an attempt to force Taiwan to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims, which the government in Taipei strongly rejects.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

China United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.