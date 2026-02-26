US, Canada to meet in coming weeks on trade, USTR says

WASHINGTON: US and Canadian trade officials spoke on Wednesday (Feb 25) and plan to meet in coming weeks, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said, adding that the Trump administration was open to their ideas on how to reach an agreement.

"They have a few ideas on how they might want to have a deal with us. We're obviously open to that," Greer said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Greer said he spoke with his trade counterpart earlier on Wednesday and that they would meet in Washington "in a couple weeks."

"We're open to talk, and we'll see what they have to say," Greer told FBN's "Mornings with Maria" programme.

Representatives for Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US-Canada tensions have grown in recent months over trade and other issues as Trump has targeted Washington's northern neighbour.

The Trump administration is reviewing the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact enacted during Trump's first term in the White House term and faces a July 1 deadline to notify Congress whether it plans to change the agreement.