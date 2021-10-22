US CDC advisers back Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match shots

A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday (Oct 21) unanimously backed COVID-19 vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.

If the recommendations are accepted by the CDC's director, who could sign off on the guidance as early as later on Thursday, the agency will align with the US Food and Drug Administration's authorisation US FDA clears Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost on Wednesday for the additional boosters and "mix-and-match" dosing.

That could pave the way for the extra shots to become available immediately afterward to millions of Americans.

Still, health officials and public health experts said the booster rollout could be confusing.

The panel struggled with trying to make the language of its recommendations as clear as possible, and also offer flexibility for patients to get a vaccine of their choice.

"A really important aspect of all of this is being clear and not dancing on the head of a pin, so that we don't further confuse the American people," said Dr Beth Bell, a panel member and clinical professor in the department of global health at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The recommendations also open the door for recipients of the one-shot J&J vaccine to get a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that have been shown to afford greater protection in a variety of studies.

Although these vaccines have been highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, some government scientists have suggested that boosters are needed to keep immunity high, especially as the extremely contagious Delta variant of the virus can cause breakthrough infections among some who are fully vaccinated.