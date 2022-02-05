US CDC backs full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the US Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday (Feb 4).

The vaccine has been in use under the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorisation since December 2020, and is now the second fully approved vaccine for COVID-19 in the United States.

Earlier on Friday, a CDC panel voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine's use, after the FDA granted full approval of the shot on Monday.