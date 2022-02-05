Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US CDC backs full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US CDC backs full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

US CDC backs full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

File photo. A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, on Jan 29, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)

05 Feb 2022 09:21AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 09:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the US Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday (Feb 4).

The vaccine has been in use under the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorisation since December 2020, and is now the second fully approved vaccine for COVID-19 in the United States.

Earlier on Friday, a CDC panel voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine's use, after the FDA granted full approval of the shot on Monday.

Related:

While the FDA approves vaccines, the CDC needs to sign off on how they will be implemented in the United States. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's green light is the final formality of the approval process.

The vaccine will now be sold under the brand name as Spikevax.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech received full approval for those aged 16 and over in August.

About 75 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated with Moderna's shot.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Moderna COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccination

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us