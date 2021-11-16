Logo
US CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary
FILE PHOTO: Workers at the ticket desk for Japanese airline All Nippon Airways assist travellers at the departures hall of the San Francisco International Airport, during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in San Francisco, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

16 Nov 2021 04:41AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 04:41AM)
WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory to "Level One: Low" for Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia and Mozambique.

Source: Reuters

