US CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot for adolescents

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (Aug 22) signed off on the use of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The recommendation follows the US Food and Drug Administration's authorisation for the vaccine for the age group last week.

The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorisation in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna and Pfizer.

However, Novavax earlier this month halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

The company said it was late to the US market and also pointed to softer demand in the face of a global vaccine supply glut.

So far 11,990 Novavax vaccine doses have been administered in the United States, according to latest government data.

The vaccine, which has already been cleared in countries such as Japan and Australia for use among adolescents, has also been plagued by manufacturing snags, regulatory delays and sluggish uptake in key markets such as Europe.