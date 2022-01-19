Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19

US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19

A general view of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia on Sep 30, 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Tami Chappell)

19 Jan 2022 06:18AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 06:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (Jan 18) advised against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, including for Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High," telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Suriname, Saint Lucia and Bolivia.

In total, the CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at "Level 4." The CDC also raised another 20 countries to Level 3: High," including Uganda, Kuwait, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba. The CDC recommends that unvaccinated Americans avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us