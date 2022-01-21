US charges second man in Haitian president's murder

MIAMI: The US Justice Department charged a Haitian-Chilean man Thursday (Jan 20) with conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise last July.

The charges were unveiled in federal court in Miami against Rodolphe Jaar, 49, after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic and transferred Monday to the United States.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said that, in an interview in December, Jaar admitted that he had provided guns and ammunition to the group of Colombians who carried out the murder.

On July 7, 2021, the Colombians and others went to the Haitian president's residence and shot him 12 times, killing him.

The plot was allegedly organized by a group of Haiti-based Haitian-American citizens and the Colombians they recruited.

The affidavit said several of the Colombians stayed at a residence "controlled by" Jaar, and that Jaar had taken part in a meeting with a key Haitian-American leader of the plot.

US law is being applied in the case because the plot was coordinated at least in part on US soil, in Florida, by the Haitian-Americans involved.