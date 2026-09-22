US-China AI race: Rivals compete for influence while seeking common ground on risks

SAN FRANCISCO: Artificial intelligence has become a major fault line in the strategic competition between the United States and China.

But as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Thursday (Sep 24), the two rivals are also finding they may need each other to keep advanced AI in check.

US and Chinese officials discussed establishing a dialogue on AI risks during talks in New York on Sunday, with Washington proposing a mechanism for the two sides to notify each other of serious AI incidents.

The discussions come even as deep divisions over the technology remain.