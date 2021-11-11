US-China climate pact: What does it mean for Beijing?

BEIJING: After trading barbs throughout the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow, the United States and China announced a surprise pact to cooperate on climate change, signalling a desire to set it aside from other thorny disputes.

What do the broad commitments mean for China, responsible for more than a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions?

WHAT ARE CHINA'S CLIMATE GOALS?

China has pledged to peak coal consumption before 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060.

It has also said it will slash emissions intensity - or emissions per unit of economic output - by more than 65 per cent.

But Beijing has yet to spell out precisely how it intends to achieve these goals, and environmentalists have warned that without specifying the size of the peak or setting an absolute cap, China can essentially keep increasing emissions until 2030.

President Xi Jinping has said China will stop funding coal projects abroad, but at home, it continues to build new coal power plants - the single largest source of carbon pollution.

The United States has said it plans to be carbon neutral by 2050.

WHAT DID US-CHINA AGREE TO?

Washington and Beijing have committed to setting up a working group to tackle climate change in the short term and promised to meet regularly to address the crisis.

The world's two biggest polluters said they "recognise the seriousness and urgency of the climate crisis", especially during this "critical decade", according to a document outlining the broad-brush agreement.

The first meeting will be in the first half of next year.

"This again shows that China and the US can cooperate on matters of global significance," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

Although the plan was light on concrete targets, it was heavy on political symbolism.

Greenpeace China's global policy advisor Li Shuo told AFP the statement clearly signalled "a political desire to set the issue of climate change a bit aside" from other sources of tension.

"It prevents the worst - a US-China decoupling on climate action."