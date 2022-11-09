Open science and tech network could be way forward amid US-China tensions: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: A possible way forward amid divisions and tensions between the United States and China is a more open, inclusive and multilateral network for science, technology and supply chains, said Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday (Nov 9).

Speaking at the second edition of the Next STEP Global Conference on the topic of techno-nationalism, Dr Balakrishnan said that such a network has to be multi-polar and rules-based.

"There has to be a commitment to open science, the fair sharing and harvesting of intellectual property, and a system in which we will compete to be most innovative, most reliable, most trustworthy; rather than be judged simply by which side or the other we have picked," he explained.

Earlier, Dr Balakrishnan said that having the US and China reach a modus vivendi - an arrangement for conflicting parties to coexist peacefully - would be ideal for a place like Singapore.

"But if they don't, or force us to choose (one) or the other, we will be in a real tough spot," he said.

Reiterating that countries such as Singapore will refuse to choose sides, Dr Balakrishnan added: "We are not interested in bifurcation lines across Asia. Our paradigm that we are offering is overlapping circles of friends."