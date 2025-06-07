Logo
World

US, China to hold trade talks on June 9 in London, Trump says
World

US, China to hold trade talks on June 9 in London, Trump says

US, China to hold trade talks on June 9 in London, Trump says

Shipping containers are seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions continued over US tariffs with China, in Oakland, California, May 12, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

07 Jun 2025 03:07AM
US President Trump on Friday (Jun 6) said three of his cabinet officials will meet with representatives of China in London on Jun 9 to discuss a trade deal.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will attend from the US side.

"The meeting should go very well," Trump wrote.

The scheduling of the meeting comes a day after Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare leader-to-leader call amid weeks of brewing trade tensions and a battle over critical minerals.

The countries struck a 90-day deal on May 12 to roll back some of the triple-digit, tit-for-tat tariffs they had placed on each other since Trump's January inauguration.

Though stocks rallied, the temporary deal did not address broader concerns that strain the bilateral relationship, from the illicit fentanyl trade to the status of democratically governed Taiwan and US complaints about China's state-dominated, export-driven economic model.

Source: Reuters/fs

