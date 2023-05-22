China, US are aiming for same side of the moon. Could they set aside space race and work together?

The vast Shackleton impact crater near the south pole of the moon is an inhospitable place – its exposed rim is permanently bombarded by sunlight while the interior is permanently in shadow.

Temperatures can soar above boiling point on the surface and well below freezing in the darkness.

But the 21km-wide and 4km-deep feature may also harbour frozen water that could help support life on a lunar base – a possibility that has sparked the interest of the American and Chinese space programmes.

Space missions in both countries are reportedly preparing to land probes near the crater – the US later this year and China in 2026.

For now, the programmes are operating independently of each other but China and the United States should keep communication lines open for potential teamwork, US policy researchers said.