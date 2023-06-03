CIA chief made secret trip to Beijing last month: US official

WASHINGTON: Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns made a secret trip to China last month hoping to shore up lines of communication with Beijing amid a deep chill in bilateral relations, a United States official said on Friday (Jun 2).

"Last month, Director Burns travelled to Beijing where he met with Chinese counterparts and emphasised the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels," the official said on grounds of anonymity.

The official provided no other specifics on the timing of the visit or who Burns met. The CIA as a policy does not discuss the director's travels.

But the visit came as Washington struggles to improve relations with China amid tensions over Taiwan's status, with both sides warning over the danger of a military conflict.

Washington has also accused China of considering supplying military goods to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine, which China denies.

Earlier this year US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a long-planned ice-breaker trip to Beijing after a Chinese surveillance balloon crossed the mainland United States, flying above sensitive military bases before it was shot down by a US fighter jet.

Blinken still hopes to go, State Department officials say, when conditions improve.