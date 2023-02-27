US in pressure campaign to stop China from arming Russia

WASHINGTON: The United States is "confident" that China is considering providing lethal materiel to support the Russian forces invading Ukraine, senior officials said Sunday (Feb 26).

And while they have seen no sign Beijing has done so yet, they underscored the US message this weekend that China should not cross that red line.

"We're confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment" to Russia, CIA director William Burns told CBS on Sunday in a rare interview.

But, he added, "We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment."

US officials have launched a broad diplomatic offensive over the past week to warn China against providing such lethal assistance - which experts say could have a profound impact on the war in Ukraine as it enters its second year.

Beijing so far has forcefully denied the allegations.

Media reports, including in The Wall Street Journal and NBC, have cited unidentified US officials as saying China is weighing whether to provide drones and certain munitions to Russia.

German weekly Der Spiegel has reported that Beijing and Moscow are negotiating the possible purchase from a Chinese firm of 100 strike drones for use in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared US concerns directly with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, during a tense meeting in the margins of the Munich security conference.