US says China used 'intimidation' to block Taiwan leader's Africa trip

WASHINGTON: The United States slammed China's "intimidation campaign" on Wednesday (Apr 22) after several African countries were reportedly pressured by Beijing to derail an official trip by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te by revoking overflight permits.

Taiwan announced on Tuesday that Lai was postponing his trip to Eswatini - the island's only diplomatic ally in Africa - after "Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unexpectedly and without prior notice revoked the charter's overflight permits".

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes the self-governed island's participation in international organisations and exchanges with other countries.

"We are concerned by reports that several countries revoked overflight clearances to prevent the Taiwan president from visiting Eswatini," a US State Department spokesperson told AFP.

"These countries are acting at the behest of China by interfering in the safety and dignity of routine travel by Taiwan officials," the spokesperson added, without naming the countries.

"This is yet another case of Beijing waging its intimidation campaign against Taiwan and Taiwan's supporters around the world."

Lai's secretary-general Pan Men-an earlier said "the real reason is that the Chinese authorities exerted intense pressure including economic coercion".