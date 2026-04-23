Logo
Logo

World

US says China used 'intimidation' to block Taiwan leader's Africa trip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

US says China used 'intimidation' to block Taiwan leader's Africa trip

Beijing said it had "high appreciation" for the African countries that blocked the permits for Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's trip planned for this week.

US says China used 'intimidation' to block Taiwan leader's Africa trip

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te attends an exclusive interview with AFP at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on Feb 10, 2026. (File photo: AFP/Yu Chen Cheng)

23 Apr 2026 02:03PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2026 02:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States slammed China's "intimidation campaign" on Wednesday (Apr 22) after several African countries were reportedly pressured by Beijing to derail an official trip by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te by revoking overflight permits.

Taiwan announced on Tuesday that Lai was postponing his trip to Eswatini - the island's only diplomatic ally in Africa - after "Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unexpectedly and without prior notice revoked the charter's overflight permits".

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes the self-governed island's participation in international organisations and exchanges with other countries.

"We are concerned by reports that several countries revoked overflight clearances to prevent the Taiwan president from visiting Eswatini," a US State Department spokesperson told AFP.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"These countries are acting at the behest of China by interfering in the safety and dignity of routine travel by Taiwan officials," the spokesperson added, without naming the countries.

"This is yet another case of Beijing waging its intimidation campaign against Taiwan and Taiwan's supporters around the world."

Lai's secretary-general Pan Men-an earlier said "the real reason is that the Chinese authorities exerted intense pressure including economic coercion".

Related:

Washington does not officially recognise Taiwan, but is the island territory's main security backer - though the tone of that support has softened slightly under US President Donald Trump.

The US leader is due to meet China's President Xi Jinping next month.

Beijing said on Wednesday it had "high appreciation" for the African countries that blocked the permits for Lai's trip planned for this week.

"Relevant countries maintained support for the one-China principle, completely in line with ... the basic norms of international relations, China expresses high appreciation," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Lai's last official overseas trip was in November 2024, when he visited Taiwan's Pacific allies and transited through the US territory of Guam.

Trump's administration reportedly denied Lai permission to transit in New York last year as part of an official trip to Latin America. Taiwan's foreign ministry denies that he was blocked.

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

United States China Taiwan
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement