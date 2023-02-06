‘Countries spy on each other all the time’: Analysts on suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across US

Dr Scott Kennedy, an analyst from an American think tank, said he trusts US reports that the balloon was for intelligence gathering. He added that he believes it is not a lone balloon, but part of a fleet of balloons with others flying across different regions.

Washington “had to put their foot down and make a big fuss over this” because it decided it wanted to try to stop such intelligence gathering, said Dr Kennedy, senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Both sides engage in intelligence gathering of the other through many different means. That's not a surprise, but there are rules of the road and how that should occur, and I think the US is trying to clarify what those rules are now,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

The presence of the balloon, which was called “a “clear violation” of the country's sovereignty, led to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponing a long-anticipated visit to China.

Beijing, however, said it was an "airship" used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes that had strayed into US airspace.

US DOMESTIC POLITICS

Domestic politics are driving the US response, Asst Prof Resnick said.

“(Joe) Biden does not want to look weak in front of a newly-elected Republican majority in the House that has been criticising him relentlessly,” he said, adding that the US president does not want to become a “pincushion” that would jeopardise his reelection campaign.

The US decision to shoot down the balloon has "seriously impacted and damaged" relations between the two countries, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

“Given that the relationship is just so acrimonious, it's so hostile at this stage and is quite volatile, any minor incident has the capacity to escalate into conflict that neither side really wants,” Asst Prof Resnick said.