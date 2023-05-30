US climber urges better policing to keep Everest free from garbage

KATHMANDU: A renowned US mountain guide, who recently achieved the rare feat of climbing Mount Everest and two nearby peaks in less than three weeks, said on Tuesday (May 30) that Nepal needs to do a better job of policing the world's highest mountain to save it from garbage.

Garrett Madison, 44, who climbed the 8,849m Everest for the 13th time last week, said its higher camps were littered with torn tents, food wrappers and empty oxygen bottles discarded by climbers.

"We need to find better ways to bring the waste down," Madison said in the Nepali capital Kathmandu after returning from the mountain.

"We need better policing to check that every team brings down its garbage."

It is mandatory for climbers to bring their waste down from the mountain and claim back a garbage deposit of US$4,000 from the government.

But expedition organisers and hiking officials say monitoring camps nearly 8,000m high was both difficult and ineffective.

Authorities collected 13 tonnes of rubbish from Everest and the nearby Lhotse peak this year as part of a campaign to keep the mountains clean.