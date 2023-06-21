Crews searching for Titanic submersible detect sounds: US Coast Guard

Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the North Atlantic in the search for a tourist submersible that vanished while on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic, the United States Coast Guard said.

The discovery on Tuesday (Jun 20) led search teams to relocate their underwater robotic search operations "in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises", the Coast Guard said in a series of tweets early on Wednesday.

The newly relocated searches by ROV (remotely operated vehicles) came up empty-handed but will continue, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard did not detail the nature or extent of the sounds that were detected, or how they were picked up.

But CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, citing internal US government communications, independently reported late on Tuesday that banging sounds were detected by Canadian aircraft at 30-minute intervals in the search area.