Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic submersible
The Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, was built to stay underwater for 96 hours.
Rescuers searching for a missing tourist submersible near the wreck of the Titanic have detected "underwater noises" in the search area, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday (Jun 21), with oxygen for the five on board rapidly running out more than two days after they lost contact.
All communication was lost with the 6.5m craft during its descent Sunday to see the remains of the British passenger liner, which sits nearly 4km below the surface of the North Atlantic.
US and Canadian coast guard ships and planes are scouring about 20,000 sq km of ocean - larger than the US state of Connecticut - for the vessel, which was attempting to dive about 600km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the US Coast Guard's First District said on its official Twitter page.
The ROV searches had so far not yielded results, but would continue, the military branch said, adding that data from the Canadian aircraft had been shared with US Navy experts to inform future search plans.
The Coast Guard did not detail the nature or extent of the sounds that were detected.
But CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, citing internal US government communications, independently reported late on Tuesday that banging sounds were detected by Canadian aircraft at 30-minute intervals in the search area.
Rolling Stone, the first to report the news, said the sounds were detected by sonar buoys deployed in the area "close to the distress position" and that additional sonar picked up more banging four hours later.
CNN cited a US government memo also as saying that additional sounds were heard about four hours after initial banging were detected, although the news channel said the second occurrence of noise was not described as banging.
"Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors," CNN quoted the updated government memo as saying.
It was not immediately clear if the news reports were based on the same source.
The Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, was built to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications - giving the five people aboard until Thursday morning before air runs out.
Those aboard Titan for a tourist expedition that costs US$250,000 per person included British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens.
French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, founder and CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, were also reported to be on board. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of any passenger.
SEARCH ZONE AS BIG AS CONNECTICUT
The wreck of the Titanic, a British ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912, lies about 1,450km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 644km south of St John's, Newfoundland. US and Canadian aircraft have searched more than 19,600 sq km of open sea, an area larger than the state of Connecticut, US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.
A commercial vessel with a remote-controlled deepwater submersible was also searching near the site, Frederick said.
Separately, a French research ship carrying its own deep-sea diving robot vessel was dispatched to the search area at the request of the US Navy and was expected to arrive Wednesday night local time, the Ifremer research institute said.
Rescuers face significant obstacles both in finding the Titan and in saving the people aboard, according to experts.
In the event of a mid-dive emergency, the pilot would likely have released weights to float back to the surface, according to Alistair Greig, a marine engineering professor at University College London. But absent communication, locating a van-sized submersible in the vast Atlantic could prove challenging, he said.
Rescuers estimate that the passengers have less than two days of oxygen left, based on the submersible's capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air.
"There's about 40 hours of breathable air left based on that initial report," Frederick said at around 1pm local time (5pm GMT) on Tuesday.
The submersible is sealed with bolts from the outside, preventing the occupants from escaping without assistance even if it surfaces.
If the Titan is on the ocean floor, a rescue effort would be even more challenging due to the extreme conditions more than 3km beneath the surface. The Titanic lies 3,810m underwater, where no sunlight penetrates. Only specialised equipment can reach such depths without being crushed by the massive water pressure.
"I think if it's on the seabed, there are so few submarines that are capable of going that deep. And so, therefore, I think it was going to be almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue," said Tim Matlin, a Titanic expert.
US President Joe Biden was "watching events closely", White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Tuesday.
OceanGate said it was "mobilising all options", and US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told NBC News the company was helping to guide the search efforts.
The sinking of the Titanic, which killed more than 1,500 people, has been immortalised in books and films, including the 1997 blockbuster movie, Titanic, which renewed popular interest in the wreck.