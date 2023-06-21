Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic submersible

Rescuers searching for a missing tourist submersible near the wreck of the Titanic have detected "underwater noises" in the search area, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday (Jun 21), with oxygen for the five on board rapidly running out more than two days after they lost contact.

All communication was lost with the 6.5m craft during its descent Sunday to see the remains of the British passenger liner, which sits nearly 4km below the surface of the North Atlantic.

US and Canadian coast guard ships and planes are scouring about 20,000 sq km of ocean - larger than the US state of Connecticut - for the vessel, which was attempting to dive about 600km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the US Coast Guard's First District said on its official Twitter page.

The ROV searches had so far not yielded results, but would continue, the military branch said, adding that data from the Canadian aircraft had been shared with US Navy experts to inform future search plans.

The Coast Guard did not detail the nature or extent of the sounds that were detected.

But CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, citing internal US government communications, independently reported late on Tuesday that banging sounds were detected by Canadian aircraft at 30-minute intervals in the search area.