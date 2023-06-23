Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US combat ship to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US combat ship to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

US combat ship to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

A view of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), an aircraft carrier, during a goodwill visit in Manila, Philippines, on Oct 14, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

23 Jun 2023 01:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan will stop at Central Vietnam's port city of Danang on Sunday (Jun 25) in a rare visit for a US warship to the southeast Asian nation, as tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea remain high.

The ship will arrive on Sunday afternoon and stay at Danang until Jun 30, local media reported the spokesperson for Vietnam's foreign affairs ministry as saying. The spokesperson did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The visit of the USS Ronald Reagan is only the third for a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam War.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt stopped in Vietnam in 2020 to mark 25 years since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.

This year Washington is seeking to upgrade its formal ties with Vietnam, amid Hanoi's frequent disputes with Beijing over boundaries in the South China Sea. China claims the waters almost in their entirety, including the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam and other countries in the region.

US carriers frequently cross the energy-rich sea, which contains crucial routes for global trade. The warships are often shadowed by Chinese vessels.

On Wednesday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and a group of escorting vessels sailed south through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

United States Vietnam South China Sea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.