US commerce secretary kicks off visit to China

BEIJING: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is set to hold meetings with Chinese counterparts on Monday (Aug 28) on a trip to Beijing aimed at cooling trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Her visit - which will last until Wednesday - is the latest in a series of high-level trips by US officials to China in recent months.

The visits could culminate in a meeting between the nation's leaders, with US President Joe Biden saying recently that he was expecting to sit down with China's Xi Jinping this year.

Raimondo arrived in Beijing on Sunday and was met by Lin Feng, the director of the commerce ministry's Americas and Oceania department, as well as US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

In posts on the social media platform X, Raimondo said she was "looking forward to a productive few days".

"I just landed in Beijing for a busy few days of meetings with senior PRC officials and US business leaders," she said, referring to China by the initials for its official name.

The commerce department has said Raimondo hopes for "constructive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation".

She will also travel to China's economic powerhouse Shanghai, Washington said.