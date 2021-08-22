US orders American airlines to aid Afghan evacuation

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday (Aug 22) enlisted several major American airlines in its chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from Kabul following its fall to Taliban extremists.

The Pentagon said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had activated the rarely-used Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to aid the onward movement of people arriving at US bases in the Middle East.

"The DOD's ability to project military forces is inextricably linked to commercial industry, which provides critical transportation capacity as well as global networks to meet day-to-day and contingency requirements," a statement announcing the move said.

Eighteen civilian craft from American Airlines, Atlas, Delta, Omni, Hawaiian and United will aid dozens of military cargo transports involved in the evacuation, the statement said.

Rather than going in and out of the capital, the planes will transport people from US bases in Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to European countries and, for many, onward to the United States.