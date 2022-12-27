Logo
World

US concerned by China's 'provocative military activity' near Taiwan
World

A globe is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Dec 2022 12:51AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 08:15AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States is concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilising," the White House said on Monday (Dec 26).

"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability in line with our long-standing commitments and consistent with our one China policy," the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date.

Source: Reuters/ec

