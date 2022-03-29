Logo
World

US concerned for democracy in Tunisia, calls for respect of freedoms
World

Demonstrators hold placards, Tunisian national flags and baguettes during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia, on Mar 13, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi)

29 Mar 2022 04:49AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 04:52AM)
TUNIS: The United States is concerned about the state of democracy in Tunisia, a senior US official said on Monday, calling on authorities in the North African country to respect freedom of expression and halt civilian military trials.

US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya stressed in a statement following a visit to Tunisia the importance of an inclusive political and economic reform process, in coordination with political parties, unions and civil society.

The US comments add to pressure on President Kais Saied, who critics say is seeking to cement one-man rule since he suspended parliament and assumed executive power last summer, before saying he would rule by decree.

His opponents say this amounted to a coup.

Saied says his actions were needed to save Tunisia from what he describes as a corrupt, self-serving elite and a political system that brought a decade of paralysis and stagnation in the wake of the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

But critics say his actions, which also include replacing the body that guaranteed judicial independence and threatening to stop foreign funding for civil society organisations, show little tolerance for dissent.

Tunisian state media will go on strike on Apr 2 to protest at the president's "attempts to control public media", the main journalists union said, amid fears for the right to free speech.

Saied, a former constitutional professor, has shown little appetite for compromise since his landslide second-round election victory in 2019.

He has already held an online consultation, with very low turnout, to canvas public opinion about the new constitution, and has promised to name a panel of Law professors to draft it and put it to a referendum in July.

But Saied's roadmap was rejected by most of the parties who say he is seeking to consolidate his own political project.

Source: Reuters/ec

