US condemns Myanmar military government for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday (Oct 31) it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state.

"These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name.

On Friday, local media and witnesses reported that government troops had shelled the town of Thantlang after a confrontation with a local self-defence force.

A fire then engulfed the town, destroying dozens of homes and structures - including a Save the Children office, the London-based charity confirmed in a statement.

Most of Thantlang's inhabitants had fled the town during clashes last month, many of them crossing the border to India.

The military's information team confirmed Saturday that two churches and 70 homes were burnt down in the town, but accused the local "people's defence forces" of the blaze, after security forces had clashed with their fighters.

Military government spokesman Zaw Min Tun telling local media the military's role in Thantlang's razing was "groundless accusations."