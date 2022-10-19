US confirms Saudi sentencing of American over tweets

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday (Oct 18) it was raising with Saudi Arabia a prison sentence handed to a US citizen over tweets critical of the kingdom, another source of tension between the historic allies.

The State Department confirmed the detention of Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a US citizen of Saudi origin, and said the United States brought up his case starting in December and as recently as Monday.

Almadi was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the tweets, his son Ibrahim confirmed to AFP.

"We have consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government, both through channels in Riyadh and Washington," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Exercising freedom of expression should never be criminalised," he said.

The Washington Post reported that Almadi, who lives in Florida and had gone to visit family, was detained in November at the airport regarding 14 tweets he wrote over the previous seven years.

The newspaper, quoting the son Ibrahim, said that Almadi, who is 72, was sentenced on Oct 3 to 16 years in prison with a travel ban of another 16 years after that.

The son told the newspaper that his father had expressed only "mild" opinions with tweets mentioning corruption in Saudi Arabia and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the US-based columnist who was dismembered in 2018 after being lured into the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

Almadi was charged in part with supporting and funding terrorism and trying to destabilise the kingdom, said his son, who confirmed the Post's reporting to AFP.