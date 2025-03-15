Relief as US Congress averts government shutdown

WASHINGTON: The United States averted a government shutdown with hours to spare on Friday (Mar 14) as lawmakers already reeling from President Donald Trump's radical federal spending cuts voted to keep the lights on through September.

Facing a midnight deadline to fund the government or allow it to start winding down, Democrats dropped plans for a blockade on a Trump-backed Bill passed earlier this week by the House – clearing its path for approval by the Republican-led Senate.

"In their typical fashion, Senate Democrats engaged in political theater to delay the inevitable and cause instability," said Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.

"Americans voted for change under President Trump and Republican leadership after four years of chaos. The government is funded, let's get back to work."

Democrats had been under immense pressure from their own grassroots to defy Trump and reject a text they said was full of harmful spending cuts.

But Chuck Schumer, their leader in the upper chamber, shocked his rank-and-file ahead of the crunch vote by announcing he would back the Republican-drafted proposal.

Ten Democrats – worried that they would be blamed over a stoppage with no obvious exit ramp – backed down from a showdown with Trump and allowed the Bill to advance to a final floor vote, where it only needed Republican support.

The week's action in Congress marked a big victory for Trump, who turned the political thumbscrews on some holdouts among the fractious House Republicans, effectively stamping out a rebellion that could have ushered in a shutdown.

The funding fight was focused on opposition to Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, which is working to downsize the government.

DOGE aims to cut federal spending by US$1 trillion this year and claims to have made savings so far of more than US$100 billion, although its verified cost savings come to less than a tenth of that figure.