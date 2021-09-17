US Congress backs Good Friday Accords, House Speaker Pelosi tells Britain's Johnson

WASHINGTON: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the Good Friday Accords that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland continue to have bipartisan support in the US Congress.

“Respectful of the will of the British people and Brexit, I reiterated the strong bipartisan support that the Good Friday Accords continue to enjoy in the United States Congress and our hope that the ongoing negotiations will yield a positive outcome that recognises this landmark agreement," Pelosi said in a statement after meeting with Johnson in London.