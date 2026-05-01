US Congress votes to end record government shutdown
US Congress approved funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security, ending a 75-day partial shutdown.
WASHINGTON: The US Congress on Thursday (Apr 30) approved funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ending a record-breaking partial government shutdown that has disrupted critical agencies for more than two months.
The House approved the measure, already passed by the Senate, sending it to US President Donald Trump for signature. It will fund key DHS agencies through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.
It does not include new money for immigration and border enforcement, leaving unresolved the political dispute that triggered the shutdown.
The House cleared the bill by voice vote just hours before a critical deadline, after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that emergency funds used to cover salaries would soon run dry.
The department has been partially shuttered since February 14, making it the longest funding lapse of its kind, at 75 days.
The legislation restores normal funding to agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration and the Secret Service.
But Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol - at the centre of a bitter partisan fight - are excluded from the deal.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson "extended the DHS shutdown for over a month for no reason at all. This is the same bill the Senate unanimously passed five weeks ago," said Patty Murray, the top Democrat on government funding in the upper chamber.
"After Republicans spent months blocking disaster relief and funding for the TSA, Coast Guard, and our cyber defense agency, it is a very good thing that this bill is finally on track to be signed into law to fund these agencies."
The House approved the measure, already passed by the Senate, sending it to US President Donald Trump for signature. It will fund key DHS agencies through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.
It does not include new money for immigration and border enforcement, leaving unresolved the political dispute that triggered the shutdown.
The House cleared the bill by voice vote just hours before a critical deadline, after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that emergency funds used to cover salaries would soon run dry.
The department has been partially shuttered since February 14, making it the longest funding lapse of its kind, at 75 days.
The legislation restores normal funding to agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration and the Secret Service.
But Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol - at the centre of a bitter partisan fight - are excluded from the deal.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson "extended the DHS shutdown for over a month for no reason at all. This is the same bill the Senate unanimously passed five weeks ago," said Patty Murray, the top Democrat on government funding in the upper chamber.
"After Republicans spent months blocking disaster relief and funding for the TSA, Coast Guard, and our cyber defense agency, it is a very good thing that this bill is finally on track to be signed into law to fund these agencies."
The standoff began when Democrats refused to support funding for immigration enforcement without new restrictions on tactics such as raids in sensitive locations and the use of masks by officers.
Republicans rejected those demands, instead pushing for full funding of the agencies without new conditions.
The result is a two-track approach to financing DHS.
Lawmakers have reopened most of the department for now, while Republicans move separately to secure tens of billions of dollars for ICE and Border Patrol through the "budget reconciliation" process, which would allow them to bypass Democrats.
Republicans rejected those demands, instead pushing for full funding of the agencies without new conditions.
The result is a two-track approach to financing DHS.
Lawmakers have reopened most of the department for now, while Republicans move separately to secure tens of billions of dollars for ICE and Border Patrol through the "budget reconciliation" process, which would allow them to bypass Democrats.
"SAFETY AND SECURITY"
Johnson had resisted bringing the Senate compromise to a vote for weeks, calling it inadequate and insisting that immigration enforcement must be fully funded.
But mounting pressure from the White House, moderate Republicans and officials warning of looming payroll shortfalls forced leadership to act.
The prolonged impasse exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party, with hardliners opposing the partial funding bill and centrists warning of political fallout from continuing the shutdown.
Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy wrote to Johnson on Monday urging him to put the Senate-passed bill on the floor.
"Thank you to (Trump) for agreeing and demanding action," he posted on social media. "Not another day should go by with our safety and security at risk."
The shutdown has taken a toll on federal workers and operations.
Thousands of DHS employees worked without pay for weeks, while more than 1,000 Transportation Security Administration staff reportedly quit. Preparations for major events, including World Cup matches scheduled in US cities this summer, were also under threat.
But mounting pressure from the White House, moderate Republicans and officials warning of looming payroll shortfalls forced leadership to act.
The prolonged impasse exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party, with hardliners opposing the partial funding bill and centrists warning of political fallout from continuing the shutdown.
Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy wrote to Johnson on Monday urging him to put the Senate-passed bill on the floor.
"Thank you to (Trump) for agreeing and demanding action," he posted on social media. "Not another day should go by with our safety and security at risk."
The shutdown has taken a toll on federal workers and operations.
Thousands of DHS employees worked without pay for weeks, while more than 1,000 Transportation Security Administration staff reportedly quit. Preparations for major events, including World Cup matches scheduled in US cities this summer, were also under threat.
Despite the resolution, the underlying political conflict remains unresolved. Republicans are pushing to approve up to US$70 billion in funding for immigration enforcement agencies for the remainder of Trump's term, while Democrats continue to demand tighter oversight and limits on enforcement practices.
The episode underscores the sharp partisan divide over immigration policy just months ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, and highlights the challenges facing House Republicans as they navigate internal divisions while advancing the president's agenda.
With lawmakers now leaving Washington for a recess, attention is set to shift to the next phase of the funding fight - and whether Congress can resolve the dispute over immigration enforcement without another shutdown looming later this year.
The episode underscores the sharp partisan divide over immigration policy just months ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, and highlights the challenges facing House Republicans as they navigate internal divisions while advancing the president's agenda.
With lawmakers now leaving Washington for a recess, attention is set to shift to the next phase of the funding fight - and whether Congress can resolve the dispute over immigration enforcement without another shutdown looming later this year.
Source: AFP/fs
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