US Congress votes to end record government shutdown

"SAFETY AND SECURITY"

Johnson had resisted bringing the Senate compromise to a vote for weeks, calling it inadequate and insisting that immigration enforcement must be fully funded.



But mounting pressure from the White House, moderate Republicans and officials warning of looming payroll shortfalls forced leadership to act.



The prolonged impasse exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party, with hardliners opposing the partial funding bill and centrists warning of political fallout from continuing the shutdown.



Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy wrote to Johnson on Monday urging him to put the Senate-passed bill on the floor.



"Thank you to (Trump) for agreeing and demanding action," he posted on social media. "Not another day should go by with our safety and security at risk."



The shutdown has taken a toll on federal workers and operations.



Thousands of DHS employees worked without pay for weeks, while more than 1,000 Transportation Security Administration staff reportedly quit. Preparations for major events, including World Cup matches scheduled in US cities this summer, were also under threat.