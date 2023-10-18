US Congressman Jim Jordan loses first House speaker vote

WASHINGTON: Combative right-wing Republican Jim Jordan failed to win a first vote on Tuesday (Oct 17) to serve as speaker of the US House of Representatives, but more votes were expected to follow that could wear down his opponents.



The Ohio lawmaker backed by former President Donald Trump won 200 votes, short of the 217 needed to win the job, as 20 of his fellow Republican voted against him. All 212 Democrats voted for their leader, Hakeem Jeffries.



The loss means that for now the House remains leaderless, as it has been since a handful of Republican hardliners engineered Kevin McCarthy's ouster as speaker two weeks ago. That has left Congress unable to respond to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, with just a month to go before the US government faces another partial shutdown deadline.



Jordan's office said another vote was expected on Tuesday. It was not clear whether he would pick up more support or see his opposition grow. McCarthy never got less than 200 votes in 15 rounds over four days in January.



"Even Pope Francis, it took him five ballots to get elected," said Republican Representative Nicole Malliotakis. "So

let's just see how the rest of the day goes."



If Jordan prevails, a conservative who has spent years fighting with leaders of his own party could end up in one of the most powerful jobs in Washington, putting him second in line for the presidency behind the vice president.



Republicans did not nominate another candidate, but that did not stop his opponents from voting for someone else. Many of them are moderates who represent politically competitive districts, while others specialise in negotiating the complex spending bills that keep the US government running, deals that typically require a willingness to compromise.



Seven Republicans voted for Steve Scalise, the Number 2 House Republican whose own bid for speaker fell apart last week, and six voted for McCarthy. Three Republicans voted for Lee Zeldin, who retired from Congress in January, while Republican Representatives Tom Cole, Tom Emmer, Thomas Massie and Mike Garcia got one vote each.



McCarthy and Scalise both voted for Jordan.



Four Republicans from the New York City area said they voted against Jordan because he opposed benefits for survivors of the Sep 11, 2001, attacks, as well as tax policies and disaster aid that would help their residents.



Others have objected to high-pressure tactics by conservatives to get them to fall in line. "I will not be pressured or intimidated," said Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who voted for Scalise.

NARROW MARGIN

Republicans control the House by a narrow 221-212 margin, giving them little room for error on divisive votes like this one.



After the vote, Jordan spent time talking with lawmakers who had voted against him on the House floor.