US Congress members visit Denmark to support Greenland

COPENHAGEN: A bipartisan US Congress delegation began a visit to Copenhagen on Friday (Jan 16) to voice support for Denmark and Greenland after US President Donald Trump threatened to take over the Arctic island, an autonomous Danish territory.

The two-day visit comes alongside a European show of support in the form of a military reconnaissance mission to Greenland.

The 11 congressmen and women were to hold talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

The group arrived at the Danish employers' association Dansk Industri around midday for discussions with business leaders.

They were due later to meet members of the Danish parliament, over which the Greenlandic flag was raised on Friday in a show of unity.

"We are showing bipartisan solidarity with the people of this country and with Greenland. They've been our friends and allies for decades," Democratic Senator Dick Durbin told reporters.

"We want them to know we appreciate that very much. And the statements being made by the president do not reflect what the American people feel," he added of Trump.

An AFP reporter in Copenhagen saw a large black van leave Frederiksen's office shortly before noon on Friday but her office declined to confirm whether the meeting had taken place.