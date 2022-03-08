Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US Congress passes Emmett Till Bill to make lynching hate crime
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US Congress passes Emmett Till Bill to make lynching hate crime

US Congress passes Emmett Till Bill to make lynching hate crime

Representative Bobby Rush, a Democrat from Illinois, speaks during a news conference about the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb 26, 2020. (File photo: AP/J Scott Applewhite)

08 Mar 2022 09:31AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 09:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Congress gave final approval on Monday (Mar 7) to legislation that for the first time would make lynching a federal hate crime in the United States, sending the Bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Years in the making, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is among some 200 Bills that have been introduced over the past century that have tried to ban lynching in America.

It is named for the black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi in 1955 - and his mother’s insistence on a open funeral casket to show the world what had been done to her child - became a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights era.

“After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York.

The Bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury, according to the Bill's champion, Representative Bobby Rush, a Democrat from Illinois. The maximum sentence under the Anti-Lynching Act is 30 years in prison.

The House overwhelming approved a similar measure in 2020, but it was blocked in the Senate.

Last week, the House overwhelmingly approved a revised version and the Senate passed the Bill unanimously late on Monday.

"Lynching is a long-standing and uniquely American weapon of racial terror that has for decades been used to maintain the white hierarchy,” said Rush.

The congressman said that passage of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act “sends a clear and emphatic message that our nation will no longer ignore this shameful chapter of our history and that the full force of the US federal government will always be brought to bear against those who commit this heinous act.”

Source: AP/kg

Related Topics

United States hate crimes

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us