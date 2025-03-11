US Congress scrambles to avert weekend government shutdown

The drive is being spearheaded by Trump aide Elon Musk, the world's richest man, who has enraged much of the country and Congress - including Republican lawmakers - with his seemingly haphazard approach.



While Musk has Trump's confidence, he is deeply unpopular among ordinary Americans, according to polling, and his cuts have sparked angry confrontations between Republicans and their constituents at town halls.

Courts have been hearing a flood of challenges to Musk's authority, and Republican senators have urged the SpaceX and Tesla boss to seek congressional approval for his cuts - the sole lawful means for the White House to block spending approved by lawmakers.