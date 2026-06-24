US Congress passes symbolic Iran war rebuke to Trump

The vote also reflects growing unease in Congress over the cost of the war, which disrupted trade routes, drove up energy prices and placed new strain on US voters already worried about inflation ahead of November's midterm elections.



The administration's diplomacy with Tehran has moved quickly since Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the preliminary agreement, which was meant to halt the wider regional conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



But major disputes remain.



Iran said Tuesday that the UN nuclear watchdog would not be allowed to inspect nuclear sites bombed by the United States and Israel last year, rejecting Vice President JD Vance's claim that Tehran had agreed to allow inspectors back in.



Trump later insisted on social media that Iran had accepted "the highest level" of nuclear inspections.



Meanwhile, Tehran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz would "never return" to the days of free passage before the war, despite new communication lines aimed at keeping the vital shipping route open.