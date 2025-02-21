US could adjust Russia sanctions over Ukraine talks: US Treasury chief

WASHINGTON: The United States is prepared to tighten or loosen sanctions against Russia depending on the outcome of Ukraine peace talks, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested on Thursday (Feb 20).
President Donald Trump has rattled Kyiv and its European backers by opening talks with Moscow that they fear could force Ukraine to make concessions to Russia, which invaded in 2022.
Asked by Bloomberg News if the US Treasury has prepared two sets of plans to either intensify or ease sanctions against Russia depending on how the talks go, Bessent replied: "I think that'd be a very good characterisation."
On Wednesday, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator", escalating a personal rift between the two a few days after Zelenskyy rejected a US proposal - unveiled by Bessent in Kyiv - to provide support in exchange for access to Ukraine's natural resources.
"I think President Zelenskyy unfortunately escalated," he said, calling the Ukrainian president's remarks at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend "inappropriate."
"President Zelensky, when I met with him, assured me that he'd be signing the minerals deal in Munich. He has not," added Bessent.
Source: AFP/fs
