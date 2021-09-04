Logo
US COVID-19 booster rollout to initially proceed with just Pfizer vaccine
FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

04 Sep 2021 12:25AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 12:25AM)
NEW YORK: The USgovernment's plan to roll out additional shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public on Sep 20 will proceed with just the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a source familiar with the discussion said on Friday.

Moderna's booster submission was found inadequate and the US Food and Drug Administration requires stronger data from the company, making the process likely to be a few weeks behind that of Pfizer-BioNTech, the source added.

 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

