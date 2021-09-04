US COVID-19 booster rollout to initially proceed with just Pfizer vaccine

NEW YORK: The USgovernment's plan to roll out additional shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public on Sep 20 will proceed with just the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a source familiar with the discussion said on Friday.

Moderna's booster submission was found inadequate and the US Food and Drug Administration requires stronger data from the company, making the process likely to be a few weeks behind that of Pfizer-BioNTech, the source added.