US COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021

The United States on Sunday (Dec 12) approached 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as the nation braced for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

The US death toll from this one virus now exceeds the entire population of North Dakota.

Even with vaccines widely and freely available, the country has lost more lives to the virus this year than in 2020 due to the more contagious Delta variant and people refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Since the start of the year, more than 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19, or 57 per cent of all US deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.

The deaths this year were mostly in unvaccinated patients, health experts say. Deaths have increased despite advances in caring for COVID patients and new treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies.

It took 111 days for US deaths to jump from 600,000 to 700,000, according to Reuters analysis. The next 100,000 deaths will take just 73 days.

Other countries have lost far fewer lives per capita in the past 11 months, according to the Reuters analysis.