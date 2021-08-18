US reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

WASHINGTON: The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday (Aug 17), equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters.

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed on Tuesday evening it planned to extend requirements for travellers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations until mid-January.

Like many other countries, the Delta variant has presented a major challenge.