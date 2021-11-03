US CDC advisers unanimously back COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (Nov 2) unanimously supported broad use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11, with shots potentially going into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

They said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. Much of their discussion stemmed from rare cases of heart inflammation that have been linked to the vaccine, particularly in young men.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must sign off on the recommendations before the United States can begin administering the vaccine to children in the age group. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation of the vaccine in five- to 11-year-olds on Friday.

The FDA authorised a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer's vaccine in young children. The original shot given to those aged 12 and older is 30 micrograms.

At the outset of the meeting, Walensky said that paediatric hospitalisations had surged during the recent wave driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The risk from COVID-19 "is too high and too devastating to our children and far higher than for many other diseases for which we vaccinate children", she said.

Walensky said school closures have had detrimental social and mental health impacts on children.

"Paediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that," she said.