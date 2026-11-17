WASHINGTON: The Trump administration said on Monday (Nov 16) it will further restrict China's access to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia, as US President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.

The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centres would hurt Chinese companies that use data centres in countries like Thailand and Malaysia to access advanced chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

The rule highlights how the Commerce Department is scrambling to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology. It follows reporting that the agency turned a blind eye to smuggling of advanced Nvidia AI chips into China and failed to curb Chinese access to overseas data centres that allowed users to circumvent the restrictions.

Trump is set to meet with Xi in China's southern city of Shenzhen on Thursday, the site of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The rule also requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licenses for advanced chips, citing the five countries as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of illegally diverting the chips to China.