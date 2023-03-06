Logo
World

US defence secretary lands in Jordan at start of Middle East tour
US defence secretary lands in Jordan at start of Middle East tour

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens during a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

06 Mar 2023 04:12AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 04:12AM)
AMMAN: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Jordan on Sunday (Mar 5) at the start of a Middle East tour that will also take him to Israel and Egypt in a show of support for its main regional allies against the growing threat posed by Iran, US officials said.

Austin wrote on Twitter before his departure that he would meet key leaders and "reaffirm the US commitment to regional stability and advancing the shared interests of our allies and partners."

The US Defense Department said ahead of the visit that discussions would focus on the growing threat Iran poses to regional stability, and on advancing multilateral security cooperation with integrated air and missile defences.

Central to discussion will be the "full constellation of Iran-associated threats ...," a senior defence official was quoted as saying on the Pentagon's official site ahead of the visit.

"Those threats include Iran's arming, training and funding of violent proxy groups, aggression at sea, cyber threats, its ballistic missile programme and drone attacks," he added.

In Israel, Austin will also raise his concerns about a surge in violence in the West Bank that has alarmed Jordan and Arab leaders and discuss diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions ahead of Muslim and Jewish religious holidays, US officials said.

Source: Reuters/ec

